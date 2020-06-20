40 Quartz Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath condo will have brand NEW PAINT & CARPET!! This generously sized 1,600 sq. foot home is located in the quiet Sutter’s Mill subdivision (off Narrow Canyon) of Ladera Ranch & is highly upgraded. It features beautiful light waterproof flooring, plantation shutters, crown molding, custom paint, custom cabinets and granite countertops. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite center island and stainless steel appliances. The open family room is great for entertaining with a cozy fireplace and built-in entertainment center. There is one master bedroom suite with its own private balcony and bathroom. This master bedroom includes a jacuzzi tub, separate glass shower and a large, walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are perfect for the kids, guests or for use as an office. This condo includes a walk-in laundry room and has an attached, direct-access, two-car garage with a FULL LENGTH DRIVEWAY. Park in the driveway and use the garage to store your belongings if needed.



GREAT LOCATION: A huge park with children's playground and swimming pool are within 200 feet of the home. A fabulous hiking and mountain biking trail is also within 200 feet of this property with amazing views of the surrounding area.



AMENITIES include high-speed broadband internet access, entry to Ladera Ranch swimming pools, tennis courts, and a skateboard and water park.