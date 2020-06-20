All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

40 Quartz Lane

40 Quartz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

40 Quartz Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath condo will have brand NEW PAINT & CARPET!! This generously sized 1,600 sq. foot home is located in the quiet Sutter’s Mill subdivision (off Narrow Canyon) of Ladera Ranch & is highly upgraded. It features beautiful light waterproof flooring, plantation shutters, crown molding, custom paint, custom cabinets and granite countertops. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite center island and stainless steel appliances. The open family room is great for entertaining with a cozy fireplace and built-in entertainment center. There is one master bedroom suite with its own private balcony and bathroom. This master bedroom includes a jacuzzi tub, separate glass shower and a large, walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are perfect for the kids, guests or for use as an office. This condo includes a walk-in laundry room and has an attached, direct-access, two-car garage with a FULL LENGTH DRIVEWAY. Park in the driveway and use the garage to store your belongings if needed.

GREAT LOCATION: A huge park with children's playground and swimming pool are within 200 feet of the home. A fabulous hiking and mountain biking trail is also within 200 feet of this property with amazing views of the surrounding area.

AMENITIES include high-speed broadband internet access, entry to Ladera Ranch swimming pools, tennis courts, and a skateboard and water park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Quartz Lane have any available units?
40 Quartz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 40 Quartz Lane have?
Some of 40 Quartz Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Quartz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
40 Quartz Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Quartz Lane pet-friendly?
No, 40 Quartz Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 40 Quartz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 40 Quartz Lane does offer parking.
Does 40 Quartz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Quartz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Quartz Lane have a pool?
Yes, 40 Quartz Lane has a pool.
Does 40 Quartz Lane have accessible units?
No, 40 Quartz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Quartz Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Quartz Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Quartz Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Quartz Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
