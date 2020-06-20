40 Marcilla

Amenities

Welcome to the Sansovino tract of Ladera Ranch. This highly sought after two-bedroom corner property with two car attached garage, new carpet and fresh paint is now available for immediate occupancy. The large kitchen overlooks the spacious dining area and flows into the family room with nice views of the mature trees and hills. Downstairs also has a guest bathroom and extra-large storage area under the stairs. Upstairs is the large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom. Upstairs also has the second bedroom, full bathroom and laundry area. Ladera Ranch has award winning schools, close to great shopping and restaurants. Ladera Ranch boasts great community activities, pools, water park, hiking and biking trails and tennis.