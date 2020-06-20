All apartments in Ladera Ranch
40 Marcilla

40 Marcilla · (949) 292-6403
Location

40 Marcilla, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the Sansovino tract of Ladera Ranch. This highly sought after two-bedroom corner property with two car attached garage, new carpet and fresh paint is now available for immediate occupancy. The large kitchen overlooks the spacious dining area and flows into the family room with nice views of the mature trees and hills. Downstairs also has a guest bathroom and extra-large storage area under the stairs. Upstairs is the large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom. Upstairs also has the second bedroom, full bathroom and laundry area. Ladera Ranch has award winning schools, close to great shopping and restaurants. Ladera Ranch boasts great community activities, pools, water park, hiking and biking trails and tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Marcilla have any available units?
40 Marcilla has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Marcilla have?
Some of 40 Marcilla's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Marcilla currently offering any rent specials?
40 Marcilla isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Marcilla pet-friendly?
No, 40 Marcilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 40 Marcilla offer parking?
Yes, 40 Marcilla does offer parking.
Does 40 Marcilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Marcilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Marcilla have a pool?
Yes, 40 Marcilla has a pool.
Does 40 Marcilla have accessible units?
No, 40 Marcilla does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Marcilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Marcilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Marcilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Marcilla does not have units with air conditioning.
