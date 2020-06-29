All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated March 18 2020

4 Wood Barn Road

4 Wood Barn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4 Wood Barn Road, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plan 2 single-family home in Ladera Ranch. Newly painted inside and out, this home looks and feels like a model. Upgrades include ceramic tile and wide-plank laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, caesar stone countertops, and custom blinds. Lot features large side yard and enclosed front yard with white picket fencing. This home is located in a Garden Court with a gazebo and in close proximity to all that Ladera Ranch has to offer including water park, skate park, pool and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Wood Barn Road have any available units?
4 Wood Barn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 4 Wood Barn Road have?
Some of 4 Wood Barn Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Wood Barn Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Wood Barn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Wood Barn Road pet-friendly?
No, 4 Wood Barn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 4 Wood Barn Road offer parking?
No, 4 Wood Barn Road does not offer parking.
Does 4 Wood Barn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Wood Barn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Wood Barn Road have a pool?
Yes, 4 Wood Barn Road has a pool.
Does 4 Wood Barn Road have accessible units?
No, 4 Wood Barn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Wood Barn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Wood Barn Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Wood Barn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Wood Barn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
