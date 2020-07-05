4 Overlook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

SPECTACULAR COVENANT HILLS MASTERPIECE!! - Located on a small cul de sac street with only 3 homes near the top of Covenant Hills sits this RARE single level French exterior style custom home. Only a hand full of the custom homes in Covenant Hills are true single story. This lot sits on a single loaded street with a partial view to the Eastern foothills. A beautiful private front entry courtyard welcomes guests into a rounded vaulted foyer. This home features 3 bedrooms, bonus room, potential wine storage, office and approximately 700 square feet of covered outdoor entertaining area nearly doubling the size of the great room.

Disappearing 20' sliding doors open between the great room and covered outdoor living area. Enjoy the pool/spa and covered loggia with fireplace and outdoor kitchen. A separate formal dining room with 13' beamed ceiling has direct access to a private side courtyard. The master suite features beams, double French doors to private outdoor patios, soaking tub, vanity area, huge walk in shower, and custom built-in cabinets line the walk in closet. The back yard features a pool, spa and a fully landscaped property with mature trees.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5307951)