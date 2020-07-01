4 Naciente

Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located in Rancho Mission Viejo's Sendero community this home boasts an open floor plan with large spacious living areas. The kitchen remains the center of the main floor with large island and loads of extended countertop and cabinets. Plus a large walk-in pantry. Dining Ell and Great Room stem off the kitchen area. The use of blue and sand make this home neutral for any type of decor and furniture but bring in the "beach" accent.