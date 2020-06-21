4 Baliza Road

Amenities
Pool sized lot on the most coveted street in Esencia. Location is one of the many outstanding features of this home. Just a few blocks from a brand new Elementary school, a short walk to a world-class community farm, and a huge private backyard. It's hard to imagine what else you could desire in a location. The interior features beautiful custom flooring, a fireplace, double-oven, walk in pantry and designer details throughout. With a full 4th bedroom on the main floor this is one the most throughout floorplans in the community. The award-winning Rancho Mission Viejo Community has more features and amenities than can be listed here. Living here is even more enjoyable than living at a resort. Come experience it in person at 4 Baliza in Rancho Mission Viejo.