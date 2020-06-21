All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:29 PM

4 Baliza Road

4 Baliza Rd · (949) 656-1978
Location

4 Baliza Rd, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2768 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool sized lot on the most coveted street in Esencia. Location is one of the many outstanding features of this home. Just a few blocks from a brand new Elementary school, a short walk to a world-class community farm, and a huge private backyard. It's hard to imagine what else you could desire in a location. The interior features beautiful custom flooring, a fireplace, double-oven, walk in pantry and designer details throughout. With a full 4th bedroom on the main floor this is one the most throughout floorplans in the community. The award-winning Rancho Mission Viejo Community has more features and amenities than can be listed here. Living here is even more enjoyable than living at a resort. Come experience it in person at 4 Baliza in Rancho Mission Viejo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Baliza Road have any available units?
4 Baliza Road has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Baliza Road have?
Some of 4 Baliza Road's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Baliza Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Baliza Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Baliza Road pet-friendly?
No, 4 Baliza Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 4 Baliza Road offer parking?
Yes, 4 Baliza Road does offer parking.
Does 4 Baliza Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Baliza Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Baliza Road have a pool?
Yes, 4 Baliza Road has a pool.
Does 4 Baliza Road have accessible units?
No, 4 Baliza Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Baliza Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Baliza Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Baliza Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Baliza Road does not have units with air conditioning.
