Ladera Ranch, CA
34 Walbert Lane
34 Walbert Lane

34 Walbert Lane · No Longer Available
Location

34 Walbert Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
LOOK NO FURTHER: Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Ladera Ranch Home in the Highly Desirable Neighborhood of Atherton Glen. Light, Bright & Open Floor Plan. Custom Paint+ Plantation Shutters+ High-End Laminate Floors + Built-In Entertain. Center in Living Room. Remodeled Kitchen w/ European White Granite Counters, Newer, High-End Stainless Steel/Top of the Line Appliances w/ Professional 5 Burner Cook Top + Convection Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher. Roll Out Drawer for Pots & Pans. Cozy Breakfast Nook w/ Woven Blinds Overlooks Large Patio + Separate Formal Dining Area. Designer Ceiling Fans. Enormous Master Suite with Large Plank Wood Flooring, Retreat & Walk-In Closet. Master Bath has Marble Top Dual Vanity+ Self Closing Drawers. Separate Shower and Oversized Soaking Tub. Two Additional Bedrooms with Custom Designed Closets. One with Private Balcony. Two Car Attached Garage + Built-In Custom Storage System Including, Wall to Wall Cabinets, Work Bench, Drawers and Pantry. Atherton Glen Community Features its Own Private Pool and Patrol. A Short Walk down a trail to Ladera Ranch Middle, Elementary Schools, and Public Library. All Ladera Ranch Amenities Including Hiking, Biking, and Walking Trails, Dog Park, Skate Park, Water Park, Pools, Plunges, Kiddie Pools, Numerous Parks and Greens. Year-Round Activities and Events +Fourth of July Fireworks! Blue Ribbon Capistrano Schools + Nearby EASY ACCESS TO 5, 405, 73 & 241, Mission Viejo Mall, Theatres, Restaurants, Shopping & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Walbert Lane have any available units?
34 Walbert Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 34 Walbert Lane have?
Some of 34 Walbert Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Walbert Lane currently offering any rent specials?
34 Walbert Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Walbert Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Walbert Lane is pet friendly.
Does 34 Walbert Lane offer parking?
Yes, 34 Walbert Lane offers parking.
Does 34 Walbert Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Walbert Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Walbert Lane have a pool?
Yes, 34 Walbert Lane has a pool.
Does 34 Walbert Lane have accessible units?
No, 34 Walbert Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Walbert Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Walbert Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Walbert Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Walbert Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
