34 Walbert Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

LOOK NO FURTHER: Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Ladera Ranch Home in the Highly Desirable Neighborhood of Atherton Glen. Light, Bright & Open Floor Plan. Custom Paint+ Plantation Shutters+ High-End Laminate Floors + Built-In Entertain. Center in Living Room. Remodeled Kitchen w/ European White Granite Counters, Newer, High-End Stainless Steel/Top of the Line Appliances w/ Professional 5 Burner Cook Top + Convection Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher. Roll Out Drawer for Pots & Pans. Cozy Breakfast Nook w/ Woven Blinds Overlooks Large Patio + Separate Formal Dining Area. Designer Ceiling Fans. Enormous Master Suite with Large Plank Wood Flooring, Retreat & Walk-In Closet. Master Bath has Marble Top Dual Vanity+ Self Closing Drawers. Separate Shower and Oversized Soaking Tub. Two Additional Bedrooms with Custom Designed Closets. One with Private Balcony. Two Car Attached Garage + Built-In Custom Storage System Including, Wall to Wall Cabinets, Work Bench, Drawers and Pantry. Atherton Glen Community Features its Own Private Pool and Patrol. A Short Walk down a trail to Ladera Ranch Middle, Elementary Schools, and Public Library. All Ladera Ranch Amenities Including Hiking, Biking, and Walking Trails, Dog Park, Skate Park, Water Park, Pools, Plunges, Kiddie Pools, Numerous Parks and Greens. Year-Round Activities and Events +Fourth of July Fireworks! Blue Ribbon Capistrano Schools + Nearby EASY ACCESS TO 5, 405, 73 & 241, Mission Viejo Mall, Theatres, Restaurants, Shopping & More!