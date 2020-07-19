All apartments in Ladera Ranch
34 Quartz Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

34 Quartz Lane

34 Quartz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

34 Quartz Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious townhouse nestled in the desirable inner circle of Sutter's Mill North. This beautiful home offers custom Tuscan inspired flooring, open concept living, a chef's kitchen with plenty of space for cooking, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, high end light fixtures, cathedral vaulted ceilings, and an appealing family room with an upgraded fireplace. The breakfast nook off of the kitchen opens to a private balcony perfect for grilling and unwinding from the day. This two bedroom home (plus an office or play area) comes complete with your own private walk-up, two-car garage, PLUS a coveted Ladera Ranch DRIVEWAY. Your new home is only steps from Bluff Top park and pool (one of the 12 parks in Ladera Ranch), as well as nearby to walking trails and the water plunges.
DRE# 01835133

Please contact Shaunn at 714-595-7860 for all showings and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Quartz Lane have any available units?
34 Quartz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 34 Quartz Lane have?
Some of 34 Quartz Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Quartz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
34 Quartz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Quartz Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Quartz Lane is pet friendly.
Does 34 Quartz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 34 Quartz Lane offers parking.
Does 34 Quartz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Quartz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Quartz Lane have a pool?
Yes, 34 Quartz Lane has a pool.
Does 34 Quartz Lane have accessible units?
No, 34 Quartz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Quartz Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Quartz Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Quartz Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Quartz Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
