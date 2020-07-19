34 Quartz Lane

Amenities

Spacious townhouse nestled in the desirable inner circle of Sutter's Mill North. This beautiful home offers custom Tuscan inspired flooring, open concept living, a chef's kitchen with plenty of space for cooking, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, high end light fixtures, cathedral vaulted ceilings, and an appealing family room with an upgraded fireplace. The breakfast nook off of the kitchen opens to a private balcony perfect for grilling and unwinding from the day. This two bedroom home (plus an office or play area) comes complete with your own private walk-up, two-car garage, PLUS a coveted Ladera Ranch DRIVEWAY. Your new home is only steps from Bluff Top park and pool (one of the 12 parks in Ladera Ranch), as well as nearby to walking trails and the water plunges.

Please contact Shaunn at 714-595-7860 for all showings and questions.