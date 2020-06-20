33 Walbert Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage internet access

An outstanding opportunity to live in the wonderful community of Atherton Glen located in the heart of Ladera Ranch. This fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts approximately 1,600 square feet of open living space and is located within walking distance to award winning schools, library, and parks.

This home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances with included stainless steel refrigerator, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, separate family room with cozy fireplace, dining room, upstairs balcony off secondary bedroom, and a spacious master suite with walk in closet, dual vanity, and soaking tub.

Additional highlights include a full size 2 car attached garage, alarm system (activation required by tenant), free Cox high speed internet service, and large oversized enclosed private patio. Come see this wonderful family home!