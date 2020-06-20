All apartments in Ladera Ranch
33 Walbert Lane

Location

33 Walbert Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
An outstanding opportunity to live in the wonderful community of Atherton Glen located in the heart of Ladera Ranch. This fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts approximately 1,600 square feet of open living space and is located within walking distance to award winning schools, library, and parks.
This home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances with included stainless steel refrigerator, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, separate family room with cozy fireplace, dining room, upstairs balcony off secondary bedroom, and a spacious master suite with walk in closet, dual vanity, and soaking tub.
Additional highlights include a full size 2 car attached garage, alarm system (activation required by tenant), free Cox high speed internet service, and large oversized enclosed private patio. Come see this wonderful family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

