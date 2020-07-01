33 Amesbury Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Sycamore Grove townhome in Ladera Ranch featuring 3 bedrooms, private backyard and a two car garage. This model offers a light and bright open floor plan and is attached on only one side. As you enter the home you are welcomed with wood and tile flooring, plantation shutters, a cozy fireplace, a remodeled kitchen with custom white cabinets and quartz counter tops, new carpet and paint throughout. The spacious owner’s suite offers an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, large walk-in closet, and a sliding glass door to a relaxing balcony. The middle bedroom has a closet and features pocket doors which will allow for a spacious feel if you would prefer to use this room as an office/loft. The generously sized third bedroom has a walk-in closet, and shares the second full bathroom with the middle bedroom. The property is just a short distance from Sycamore Grove’s private pool and spa, community paths, Dawnwood Park, Cox Sports Park, shopping, and most of the wonderful outdoor space Ladera Ranch offers. Ladera Ranch community amenities include award winning schools, clubhouses, community pools, a seasonal water park, dog parks, a skate park, sport courts, community events, and miles of trails. No Pets Allowed. Owner prefers a 6 month rental term, but is willing to do a 12 month term.