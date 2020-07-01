All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated November 24 2019

33 Amesbury Court

33 Amesbury Ct · No Longer Available
Location

33 Amesbury Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Sycamore Grove townhome in Ladera Ranch featuring 3 bedrooms, private backyard and a two car garage. This model offers a light and bright open floor plan and is attached on only one side. As you enter the home you are welcomed with wood and tile flooring, plantation shutters, a cozy fireplace, a remodeled kitchen with custom white cabinets and quartz counter tops, new carpet and paint throughout. The spacious owner’s suite offers an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, large walk-in closet, and a sliding glass door to a relaxing balcony. The middle bedroom has a closet and features pocket doors which will allow for a spacious feel if you would prefer to use this room as an office/loft. The generously sized third bedroom has a walk-in closet, and shares the second full bathroom with the middle bedroom. The property is just a short distance from Sycamore Grove’s private pool and spa, community paths, Dawnwood Park, Cox Sports Park, shopping, and most of the wonderful outdoor space Ladera Ranch offers. Ladera Ranch community amenities include award winning schools, clubhouses, community pools, a seasonal water park, dog parks, a skate park, sport courts, community events, and miles of trails. No Pets Allowed. Owner prefers a 6 month rental term, but is willing to do a 12 month term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Amesbury Court have any available units?
33 Amesbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 33 Amesbury Court have?
Some of 33 Amesbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Amesbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
33 Amesbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Amesbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Amesbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 33 Amesbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 33 Amesbury Court offers parking.
Does 33 Amesbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Amesbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Amesbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 33 Amesbury Court has a pool.
Does 33 Amesbury Court have accessible units?
No, 33 Amesbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Amesbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Amesbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Amesbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Amesbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.

