32 Three Vine

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Ladera Ranch is well known for great schools, walking distance to award winning elementary school and middle school, library. The community surrounded by mountains and green belt, many parks and heated pool, water parks. this gorgeous town home offers 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, 1376 sf, well maintained cozy home, welcoming front patio surrounded by herbs and flowers. Interior of the house, title flooring through out downstairs, upstairs laminate flooring, contemporary decor, spacious living room, fireplace, upgraded window treatment, natural light. modern cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, private master bedroom, huge walk in closet, separate bath and vanity. text the listing agent to set up a private tour. Washer, dryer, refrigerator are included. please have your client wear masks and gloves before entering the premise. The house will be ready for end of August. PEAD is on the property, Please leave a signed copy there. Thank you for showing!