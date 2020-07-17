All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated July 14 2020

32 Three Vine

32 Three Vines Court · (949) 838-7916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Three Vines Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ladera Ranch is well known for great schools, walking distance to award winning elementary school and middle school, library. The community surrounded by mountains and green belt, many parks and heated pool, water parks. this gorgeous town home offers 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, 1376 sf, well maintained cozy home, welcoming front patio surrounded by herbs and flowers. Interior of the house, title flooring through out downstairs, upstairs laminate flooring, contemporary decor, spacious living room, fireplace, upgraded window treatment, natural light. modern cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, private master bedroom, huge walk in closet, separate bath and vanity. text the listing agent to set up a private tour. Washer, dryer, refrigerator are included. please have your client wear masks and gloves before entering the premise. The house will be ready for end of August. PEAD is on the property, Please leave a signed copy there. Thank you for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Three Vine have any available units?
32 Three Vine has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Three Vine have?
Some of 32 Three Vine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Three Vine currently offering any rent specials?
32 Three Vine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Three Vine pet-friendly?
No, 32 Three Vine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 32 Three Vine offer parking?
Yes, 32 Three Vine offers parking.
Does 32 Three Vine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Three Vine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Three Vine have a pool?
Yes, 32 Three Vine has a pool.
Does 32 Three Vine have accessible units?
No, 32 Three Vine does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Three Vine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Three Vine has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Three Vine have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Three Vine does not have units with air conditioning.
