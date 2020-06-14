All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:43 AM

32 SELLAS Road N

32 Sellas Road North · (949) 600-3988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Sellas Road North, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing opportunity! Best location in Ladera Ranch! Featuring Panoramic Views and an amazing, oversized lot! The house is located right across from the fabulous Founder's Park, walking distance to amazing pools, Splash Pad, tennis courts, sand volleyball court and Ladera Ranch Elementary, Ladera Ranch Middle School and the OC Public library. It also very close to Avendale Clubhouse and Shopping! This home is turn key and ready to move in! Very well thought out floorplan including a formal living and dining room as well as an open-concept kitchen and family room. Upper level hosts the elegant master bedroom suite with gorgeous green park view, walk-in closet, dual sinks, oval soaking tub and separate shower. Two spacious , secondary bedrooms, secondary bathroom and convenient laundry room complete the upstairs. Generous yard/patio are perfect for entertaining. Direct access 2-car attached garage. Enjoy the fabulous Ladera Ranch Fireworks from your front porch! Walk to Award Winning school grades K-8!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 SELLAS Road N have any available units?
32 SELLAS Road N has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 SELLAS Road N have?
Some of 32 SELLAS Road N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 SELLAS Road N currently offering any rent specials?
32 SELLAS Road N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 SELLAS Road N pet-friendly?
No, 32 SELLAS Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 32 SELLAS Road N offer parking?
Yes, 32 SELLAS Road N does offer parking.
Does 32 SELLAS Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 SELLAS Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 SELLAS Road N have a pool?
Yes, 32 SELLAS Road N has a pool.
Does 32 SELLAS Road N have accessible units?
No, 32 SELLAS Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 32 SELLAS Road N have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 SELLAS Road N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 SELLAS Road N have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 SELLAS Road N does not have units with air conditioning.
