32 SELLAS Road N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Amazing opportunity! Best location in Ladera Ranch! Featuring Panoramic Views and an amazing, oversized lot! The house is located right across from the fabulous Founder's Park, walking distance to amazing pools, Splash Pad, tennis courts, sand volleyball court and Ladera Ranch Elementary, Ladera Ranch Middle School and the OC Public library. It also very close to Avendale Clubhouse and Shopping! This home is turn key and ready to move in! Very well thought out floorplan including a formal living and dining room as well as an open-concept kitchen and family room. Upper level hosts the elegant master bedroom suite with gorgeous green park view, walk-in closet, dual sinks, oval soaking tub and separate shower. Two spacious , secondary bedrooms, secondary bathroom and convenient laundry room complete the upstairs. Generous yard/patio are perfect for entertaining. Direct access 2-car attached garage. Enjoy the fabulous Ladera Ranch Fireworks from your front porch! Walk to Award Winning school grades K-8!