Ladera Ranch, CA
31 Quartz Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

31 Quartz Lane

31 Quartz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

31 Quartz Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Charming corner-lot town-home in the community of Sutter’s Mill, Ladera Ranch. 3 bedrooms plus a loft and a 2 car garage!! Enter, and you will be welcomed by an open floor plan living space with tall windows and an inviting fire place. The living room, the modern kitchen with granite counter tops, the breakfast bar and the dining area feature modern floor tiles. Just outside, the patio is a great place to relax or barbeque with friends. Upstairs, the master retreat features a walk-in-closet, a large private balcony with hill views and a spacious master bathroom with its own soaking tub and separate glass shower enclosure. A spiral staircase leads to the spacious bonus loft, perfect for a home office, workout or game room. The upstairs living quarters are completed with two additional bedrooms and a Jack-and-Jill bathroom and supplemented with a laundry niche and storage cabinets. Designer ceiling fans are installed throughout the unit. This property comes with the great lifestyle of Ladera Ranch. Choose from a variety of swimming pools to swim in, have a blast at the aquatic center or skate park, play baseball, tennis, basketball or soccer in one of the many sports fields, or hike and enjoy the wildlife in the beautiful hills surrounding this great community. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included.... Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Quartz Lane have any available units?
31 Quartz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 31 Quartz Lane have?
Some of 31 Quartz Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Quartz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31 Quartz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Quartz Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Quartz Lane is pet friendly.
Does 31 Quartz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31 Quartz Lane offers parking.
Does 31 Quartz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Quartz Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Quartz Lane have a pool?
Yes, 31 Quartz Lane has a pool.
Does 31 Quartz Lane have accessible units?
No, 31 Quartz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Quartz Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Quartz Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Quartz Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Quartz Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
