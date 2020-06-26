31 Quartz Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Charming corner-lot town-home in the community of Sutter’s Mill, Ladera Ranch. 3 bedrooms plus a loft and a 2 car garage!! Enter, and you will be welcomed by an open floor plan living space with tall windows and an inviting fire place. The living room, the modern kitchen with granite counter tops, the breakfast bar and the dining area feature modern floor tiles. Just outside, the patio is a great place to relax or barbeque with friends. Upstairs, the master retreat features a walk-in-closet, a large private balcony with hill views and a spacious master bathroom with its own soaking tub and separate glass shower enclosure. A spiral staircase leads to the spacious bonus loft, perfect for a home office, workout or game room. The upstairs living quarters are completed with two additional bedrooms and a Jack-and-Jill bathroom and supplemented with a laundry niche and storage cabinets. Designer ceiling fans are installed throughout the unit. This property comes with the great lifestyle of Ladera Ranch. Choose from a variety of swimming pools to swim in, have a blast at the aquatic center or skate park, play baseball, tennis, basketball or soccer in one of the many sports fields, or hike and enjoy the wildlife in the beautiful hills surrounding this great community. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included.... Pets welcome!