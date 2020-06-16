3 Toribeth Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home located in the highly desirable area of Avendale Village. Come and enjoy all the amenities that Ladera Ranch has to offer. Conveniently located across from Founder's Park and Ladera Ranch Elementary and Middle School. Wrap around front porch with white fencing welcomes you into a cozy living room with fireplace. Formal dining room opens to a kitchen with abundant counter space and stainless steel appliances. Tech area at top of stairs provides for great work-at-home capability. Master bedroom/bath boasts separate tub and shower, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. Ample-sized secondary bedrooms and additional bath also located upstairs. Laundry can be tackled in an individual room handily located upstairs. Beautiful engineered wood flooring, neutral carpet and paint provides a palette for designing your own warm and comfy home. Ceiling fans also add to your comfort. Direct access two-car garage.