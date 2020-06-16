All apartments in Ladera Ranch
3 Toribeth Street.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:56 AM

3 Toribeth Street

3 Toribeth Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Toribeth Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home located in the highly desirable area of Avendale Village. Come and enjoy all the amenities that Ladera Ranch has to offer. Conveniently located across from Founder's Park and Ladera Ranch Elementary and Middle School. Wrap around front porch with white fencing welcomes you into a cozy living room with fireplace. Formal dining room opens to a kitchen with abundant counter space and stainless steel appliances. Tech area at top of stairs provides for great work-at-home capability. Master bedroom/bath boasts separate tub and shower, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. Ample-sized secondary bedrooms and additional bath also located upstairs. Laundry can be tackled in an individual room handily located upstairs. Beautiful engineered wood flooring, neutral carpet and paint provides a palette for designing your own warm and comfy home. Ceiling fans also add to your comfort. Direct access two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3 Toribeth Street have any available units?
3 Toribeth Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Toribeth Street have?
Some of 3 Toribeth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Toribeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 Toribeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Toribeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 3 Toribeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 3 Toribeth Street offer parking?
Yes, 3 Toribeth Street does offer parking.
Does 3 Toribeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Toribeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Toribeth Street have a pool?
No, 3 Toribeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 Toribeth Street have accessible units?
No, 3 Toribeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Toribeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Toribeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Toribeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Toribeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.

