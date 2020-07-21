3 Mill Ridge Farm

Amenities

Amazing Park Location Home In Ladera Ranch - Offering a location with direct park access from your completely wrapped around patio makes this home very much like your in the open country. Located in the Ladera Ranch community of Surrey Farms is a three bedroom, two and a half bath home that looks nearly new and features a spacious and open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen has all the appliances plus ample counter space that flows into the open dining area and family room. The family room has a gas fireplace and french doors that open to a private patio that creates the perfect space for indoor and outdoor entertaining! A powder bathroom is located on the main level for your guests enjoyment. The second floor offers two suites with a shared bathroom and a loft with built-in desk for an office or study area. The master suite features a walk-in closet and large bathroom with his and her sinks. The laundry area is also conveniently located upstairs. In addition to air conditioning, the home also has a whole house fan that vacuums out warm air reducing your electricity bill. There is also an attached two car garage. The Ladera Ranch community is known for its amenities some of these include pools, tennis courts, club houses, barbecues, parks, greenbelts, dog parks and more!



(RLNE5315490)