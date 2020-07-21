All apartments in Ladera Ranch
3 Mill Ridge Farm

3 Mill Ridge Farm · No Longer Available
Location

3 Mill Ridge Farm, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Amazing Park Location Home In Ladera Ranch - Offering a location with direct park access from your completely wrapped around patio makes this home very much like your in the open country. Located in the Ladera Ranch community of Surrey Farms is a three bedroom, two and a half bath home that looks nearly new and features a spacious and open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen has all the appliances plus ample counter space that flows into the open dining area and family room. The family room has a gas fireplace and french doors that open to a private patio that creates the perfect space for indoor and outdoor entertaining! A powder bathroom is located on the main level for your guests enjoyment. The second floor offers two suites with a shared bathroom and a loft with built-in desk for an office or study area. The master suite features a walk-in closet and large bathroom with his and her sinks. The laundry area is also conveniently located upstairs. In addition to air conditioning, the home also has a whole house fan that vacuums out warm air reducing your electricity bill. There is also an attached two car garage. The Ladera Ranch community is known for its amenities some of these include pools, tennis courts, club houses, barbecues, parks, greenbelts, dog parks and more!

(RLNE5315490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Mill Ridge Farm have any available units?
3 Mill Ridge Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 3 Mill Ridge Farm have?
Some of 3 Mill Ridge Farm's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Mill Ridge Farm currently offering any rent specials?
3 Mill Ridge Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Mill Ridge Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Mill Ridge Farm is pet friendly.
Does 3 Mill Ridge Farm offer parking?
Yes, 3 Mill Ridge Farm offers parking.
Does 3 Mill Ridge Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Mill Ridge Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Mill Ridge Farm have a pool?
Yes, 3 Mill Ridge Farm has a pool.
Does 3 Mill Ridge Farm have accessible units?
No, 3 Mill Ridge Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Mill Ridge Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Mill Ridge Farm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Mill Ridge Farm have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Mill Ridge Farm has units with air conditioning.
