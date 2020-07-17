All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

28 First Street

28 First Street · (949) 309-1244
Location

28 First Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1609 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Rarely up for lease, best street in Ladera Ranch. This charming 3 bedroom detached home is located adjacent to Founder's park (location of community events such as movies in the market and concerts-when available to resume) and just steps away from fantastic shopping center with restaurants, gyms, shops and newly opened Stater Brothers. Large front porch and enclosed front yard are a great location to unwind at the end of the day. Home features wood flooring upstairs and vinyl tile flooring on first floor (no carpet). Kitchen is spacious and has room for kitchen table or desk area. All three bedrooms are spacious. Master bedroom features en-suite master bath with dual vanities and walk in closet. Landing at top of stairs offers extra room for computer work station and lots of storage. Two car attached garage. Inside gas washer/dryer area. Internet included through Cox communications. Enjoy resort style amenities including 12 pools, jacuzzi, tennis courts, dozens of parks, miles of trails, sand volley ball, 4 clubhouses, skate park, water park and more. Call today for a private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 First Street have any available units?
28 First Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 First Street have?
Some of 28 First Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 First Street currently offering any rent specials?
28 First Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 First Street pet-friendly?
No, 28 First Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 28 First Street offer parking?
Yes, 28 First Street offers parking.
Does 28 First Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 First Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 First Street have a pool?
Yes, 28 First Street has a pool.
Does 28 First Street have accessible units?
No, 28 First Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28 First Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 First Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 First Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 First Street does not have units with air conditioning.
