28 First Street

Rarely up for lease, best street in Ladera Ranch. This charming 3 bedroom detached home is located adjacent to Founder's park (location of community events such as movies in the market and concerts-when available to resume) and just steps away from fantastic shopping center with restaurants, gyms, shops and newly opened Stater Brothers. Large front porch and enclosed front yard are a great location to unwind at the end of the day. Home features wood flooring upstairs and vinyl tile flooring on first floor (no carpet). Kitchen is spacious and has room for kitchen table or desk area. All three bedrooms are spacious. Master bedroom features en-suite master bath with dual vanities and walk in closet. Landing at top of stairs offers extra room for computer work station and lots of storage. Two car attached garage. Inside gas washer/dryer area. Internet included through Cox communications. Enjoy resort style amenities including 12 pools, jacuzzi, tennis courts, dozens of parks, miles of trails, sand volley ball, 4 clubhouses, skate park, water park and more. Call today for a private showing