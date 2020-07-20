All apartments in Ladera Ranch
27 Harwick Court
27 Harwick Court

27 Harwick Ct · No Longer Available
Location

27 Harwick Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exceptional opportunity to live in this special home in Sycamore Grove! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home enjoy the views from the kitchen, backyard and the balcony located in the large Master Suite! This home is light and bright with plenty of windows and recessed lighting, upgraded flooring, kitchen and much more with only one common wall. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, BBQ in back yard are included. The Living Room offers a cozy fireplace and a media niche. Large Master Suite has a balcony and Master Bathroom features dual sinks, separate tub, shower, and a large walk-in closet. Full sized direct access 2 car garage. Award winning schools. Sycamore Grove offers to residents private pool and spa facilities. Easy walking distance to Oak Knoll pool and clubhouse as well as the Cox Sports Park and local shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Harwick Court have any available units?
27 Harwick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 27 Harwick Court have?
Some of 27 Harwick Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Harwick Court currently offering any rent specials?
27 Harwick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Harwick Court pet-friendly?
No, 27 Harwick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 27 Harwick Court offer parking?
Yes, 27 Harwick Court offers parking.
Does 27 Harwick Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Harwick Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Harwick Court have a pool?
Yes, 27 Harwick Court has a pool.
Does 27 Harwick Court have accessible units?
No, 27 Harwick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Harwick Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Harwick Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Harwick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Harwick Court does not have units with air conditioning.
