27 Harwick Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exceptional opportunity to live in this special home in Sycamore Grove! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home enjoy the views from the kitchen, backyard and the balcony located in the large Master Suite! This home is light and bright with plenty of windows and recessed lighting, upgraded flooring, kitchen and much more with only one common wall. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, BBQ in back yard are included. The Living Room offers a cozy fireplace and a media niche. Large Master Suite has a balcony and Master Bathroom features dual sinks, separate tub, shower, and a large walk-in closet. Full sized direct access 2 car garage. Award winning schools. Sycamore Grove offers to residents private pool and spa facilities. Easy walking distance to Oak Knoll pool and clubhouse as well as the Cox Sports Park and local shopping.