25 Mason Lane

Premium location with panoramic canyon views. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 3 car garage. Great home for entertaining with separate formal living & dining rooms. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in fridge and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with entertainment center and raised hearth fireplace. Luxurious master with retreat area , fireplace & two walk-in customized closets. Master bath includes soaking tub & walk-in shower all finished in custom stone. Freshly painted light & bright interior. Courtyard with tranquil waterfall fountain and 3 stall garage includes plenty of garage cabinets. The backyard includes covered patio area, built-in BBQ, large patio with outdoor fireplace and lush landscape. Many more upgrades including plantation shutters & crown molding throughout. Located on an extra wide portion of street with center island for added privacy. Enjoy nearby walking/hiking trails and all the amenities Ladera Ranch offers including clubhouses, pools, parks & tennis. Top area schools! Plus, close to shopping and other services.