All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 25 Mason Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
25 Mason Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

25 Mason Lane

25 Mason Lane · (949) 697-3696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25 Mason Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Premium location with panoramic canyon views. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 3 car garage. Great home for entertaining with separate formal living & dining rooms. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in fridge and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with entertainment center and raised hearth fireplace. Luxurious master with retreat area , fireplace & two walk-in customized closets. Master bath includes soaking tub & walk-in shower all finished in custom stone. Freshly painted light & bright interior. Courtyard with tranquil waterfall fountain and 3 stall garage includes plenty of garage cabinets. The backyard includes covered patio area, built-in BBQ, large patio with outdoor fireplace and lush landscape. Many more upgrades including plantation shutters & crown molding throughout. Located on an extra wide portion of street with center island for added privacy. Enjoy nearby walking/hiking trails and all the amenities Ladera Ranch offers including clubhouses, pools, parks & tennis. Top area schools! Plus, close to shopping and other services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Mason Lane have any available units?
25 Mason Lane has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Mason Lane have?
Some of 25 Mason Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Mason Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25 Mason Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Mason Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25 Mason Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 25 Mason Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25 Mason Lane does offer parking.
Does 25 Mason Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Mason Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Mason Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25 Mason Lane has a pool.
Does 25 Mason Lane have accessible units?
No, 25 Mason Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Mason Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Mason Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Mason Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Mason Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25 Mason Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity