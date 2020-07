Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

A spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome situated in the heart of the beautiful master planned community of Ladera Ranch.

Open living and dining areas, spacious kitchen, granite countertops and backsplash, and a breakfast bar that overlooks the living room with cozy fireplace. Laundry room is located on the 2nd floor with all of the bedrooms. Full driveway for parking extra cars and also a two-car attached garage with direct access. Home includes free high speed internet!