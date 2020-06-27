20 Red Leaf Lane

Amenities

Unique Banister Street property with attached zoned commercial space! Why pay rent for separate office when you can have home and business in one low monthly payment! End unit with separate entrance for business, residence located on upper 2 floors. Spacious 2 bedroom plus large loft. Business space can be used as 3rd bedroom if you like. Numerous upgrades include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, bamboo flooring, new carpet, new paint and tankless water heater. High-speed internet, refrigerator, and brand new washer/dryer included. Oversized 2 car garage includes tons of built-in cabinets for storage, as well as epoxy-coated floors. Quiet neighborhood near park, walking trail, and pool. Enjoy all Ladera amenities: Clubhouses, pools, hiking/biking trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, skate park, dog park, water park, and spectacular year-round community events! Call or text Ron Luna, Front St Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing today!