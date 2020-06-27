All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 20 Red Leaf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
20 Red Leaf Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

20 Red Leaf Lane

20 Red Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

20 Red Leaf Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Unique Banister Street property with attached zoned commercial space! Why pay rent for separate office when you can have home and business in one low monthly payment! End unit with separate entrance for business, residence located on upper 2 floors. Spacious 2 bedroom plus large loft. Business space can be used as 3rd bedroom if you like. Numerous upgrades include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, bamboo flooring, new carpet, new paint and tankless water heater. High-speed internet, refrigerator, and brand new washer/dryer included. Oversized 2 car garage includes tons of built-in cabinets for storage, as well as epoxy-coated floors. Quiet neighborhood near park, walking trail, and pool. Enjoy all Ladera amenities: Clubhouses, pools, hiking/biking trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, skate park, dog park, water park, and spectacular year-round community events! Call or text Ron Luna, Front St Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Red Leaf Lane have any available units?
20 Red Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 20 Red Leaf Lane have?
Some of 20 Red Leaf Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Red Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20 Red Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Red Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Red Leaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20 Red Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20 Red Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 20 Red Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Red Leaf Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Red Leaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20 Red Leaf Lane has a pool.
Does 20 Red Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 20 Red Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Red Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Red Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Red Leaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Red Leaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego