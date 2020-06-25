All apartments in Ladera Ranch
2 Cedar Haven Farm

2 Cedar Haven Farm · No Longer Available
Location

2 Cedar Haven Farm, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
**AMAZING LOCATION TURNKEY SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE**. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2,5 bathrooms house, with privacy and lot of light...
All 3 bedrooms are upstairs plus BUILT IN DESK /Media Area , in upstairs hall that would be used as an office space. Master Suite features walk in closet **2 Car garage with place for work shop, plus additional parking for guest in the side of the house. Spanish cottage with its white picked fence located en front of spacious green-belt with view of surrounding hills** SUNNY CORNER LOT enhanced by a wrap around wide balcony accesible from Master bedroom and Loft area on second floor also through Living Room on first floor. ** Create your own California Room and bring the outdoors in, under you covered patio. Great for entertainment. Inviting Living Room offers a cozy fireplace that's open to the kitchen with marble counter tops. AC Central plus Ceiling fans in every room. COX cable hight speed internet included.
ENJOY Ladera Ranch life-style ! with access to 4 Club Houses, several pools, spa, tennis court, RED BUCKET water and SKATING parks, also year round community events. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, ** Close to shopping Centers** Preferred no pets but submit breed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Cedar Haven Farm have any available units?
2 Cedar Haven Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 2 Cedar Haven Farm have?
Some of 2 Cedar Haven Farm's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Cedar Haven Farm currently offering any rent specials?
2 Cedar Haven Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Cedar Haven Farm pet-friendly?
No, 2 Cedar Haven Farm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 2 Cedar Haven Farm offer parking?
Yes, 2 Cedar Haven Farm offers parking.
Does 2 Cedar Haven Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Cedar Haven Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Cedar Haven Farm have a pool?
Yes, 2 Cedar Haven Farm has a pool.
Does 2 Cedar Haven Farm have accessible units?
No, 2 Cedar Haven Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Cedar Haven Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Cedar Haven Farm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Cedar Haven Farm have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Cedar Haven Farm has units with air conditioning.
