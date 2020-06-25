2 Cedar Haven Farm

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

**AMAZING LOCATION TURNKEY SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE**. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2,5 bathrooms house, with privacy and lot of light...

All 3 bedrooms are upstairs plus BUILT IN DESK /Media Area , in upstairs hall that would be used as an office space. Master Suite features walk in closet **2 Car garage with place for work shop, plus additional parking for guest in the side of the house. Spanish cottage with its white picked fence located en front of spacious green-belt with view of surrounding hills** SUNNY CORNER LOT enhanced by a wrap around wide balcony accesible from Master bedroom and Loft area on second floor also through Living Room on first floor. ** Create your own California Room and bring the outdoors in, under you covered patio. Great for entertainment. Inviting Living Room offers a cozy fireplace that's open to the kitchen with marble counter tops. AC Central plus Ceiling fans in every room. COX cable hight speed internet included.

ENJOY Ladera Ranch life-style ! with access to 4 Club Houses, several pools, spa, tennis court, RED BUCKET water and SKATING parks, also year round community events. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, ** Close to shopping Centers** Preferred no pets but submit breed.