All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 19 Tomillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
19 Tomillo
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

19 Tomillo

19 Tomillo Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

19 Tomillo Ln, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BRAND NEW ESENCIA HOME. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, including over $70k upgrade.This cozy plan begins with a formal entry leading to an open-concept living area encompassing a great room, dining room and gourmet kitchen, which features a center island and pantry cupboard. Also close to the upcoming Esencia Sports Park and commercial business town center. The spacious master bedroom complete with spa-inspired master bath featuring a walk-in closet. Home features GE Monogram appliances, Quartz counters in the kitchen, pirouette shades and upgraded flooring. Residents also enjoy access to Esencia’s extensive amenities, such as fitness centers, swimming pools and spas, outdoor barbeques and dining areas, large event lawn, miles of trails and more. Residents also enjoy access to Esencia’s extensive amenities. BRAND NEW BUILT-IN REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Tomillo have any available units?
19 Tomillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 19 Tomillo have?
Some of 19 Tomillo's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Tomillo currently offering any rent specials?
19 Tomillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Tomillo pet-friendly?
No, 19 Tomillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 19 Tomillo offer parking?
Yes, 19 Tomillo offers parking.
Does 19 Tomillo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Tomillo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Tomillo have a pool?
Yes, 19 Tomillo has a pool.
Does 19 Tomillo have accessible units?
No, 19 Tomillo does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Tomillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Tomillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Tomillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Tomillo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLadera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego