19 Tomillo

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BRAND NEW ESENCIA HOME. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, including over $70k upgrade.This cozy plan begins with a formal entry leading to an open-concept living area encompassing a great room, dining room and gourmet kitchen, which features a center island and pantry cupboard. Also close to the upcoming Esencia Sports Park and commercial business town center. The spacious master bedroom complete with spa-inspired master bath featuring a walk-in closet. Home features GE Monogram appliances, Quartz counters in the kitchen, pirouette shades and upgraded flooring. Residents also enjoy access to Esencia’s extensive amenities, such as fitness centers, swimming pools and spas, outdoor barbeques and dining areas, large event lawn, miles of trails and more. Residents also enjoy access to Esencia’s extensive amenities. BRAND NEW BUILT-IN REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED.