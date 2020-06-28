17 Lansdale Ct

Amenities

Beautiful Sycamore Grove townhome for rent! This charming enclave of French Country inspired townhomes in Ladera Ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, private backyard and a tandum two car garage. This model offers a light and bright open floor plan. Entering the home your are welcomed byq Italian tile flooring, a cozy fireplace, a newly remodeled kitchen with custom white cabinets, quartz counter tops and fresh paint throughout. The spacious master bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. The second floor features all 3 bedrooms, a spacious hallway with a desk, linen closet and washer & dryer. All appliances except refrigerator are included in the rental. The property is just a short distance from Sycamore Grove s private pool and spa, community paths, Dawn Wood Park, Cox Sports Park, shopping, and most of the wonderful outdoor space Ladera Ranch offers. Ladera Ranch community amenities include award winning schools, clubhouses, community pools, a seasonal water park, dog parks, a skate park, sport courts, community events, and miles of trails. Will show by appointment only.