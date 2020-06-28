All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
17 Lansdale Ct
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

17 Lansdale Ct

17 Landsdale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

17 Landsdale Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Sycamore Grove townhome for rent! This charming enclave of French Country inspired townhomes in Ladera Ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, private backyard and a tandum two car garage. This model offers a light and bright open floor plan. Entering the home your are welcomed byq Italian tile flooring, a cozy fireplace, a newly remodeled kitchen with custom white cabinets, quartz counter tops and fresh paint throughout. The spacious master bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. The second floor features all 3 bedrooms, a spacious hallway with a desk, linen closet and washer & dryer. All appliances except refrigerator are included in the rental. The property is just a short distance from Sycamore Grove s private pool and spa, community paths, Dawn Wood Park, Cox Sports Park, shopping, and most of the wonderful outdoor space Ladera Ranch offers. Ladera Ranch community amenities include award winning schools, clubhouses, community pools, a seasonal water park, dog parks, a skate park, sport courts, community events, and miles of trails. Will show by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Lansdale Ct have any available units?
17 Lansdale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 17 Lansdale Ct have?
Some of 17 Lansdale Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Lansdale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17 Lansdale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Lansdale Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Lansdale Ct is pet friendly.
Does 17 Lansdale Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17 Lansdale Ct offers parking.
Does 17 Lansdale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Lansdale Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Lansdale Ct have a pool?
Yes, 17 Lansdale Ct has a pool.
Does 17 Lansdale Ct have accessible units?
No, 17 Lansdale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Lansdale Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Lansdale Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Lansdale Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Lansdale Ct has units with air conditioning.
