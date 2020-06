Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful cozy 3 bedroom detached home in the "Savannah" community of Ladera Ranch. Walking distance to parks, pools, trails and Award Winning Schools. This home also has a large greenbelt in front which acts as your community front yard. Walk up to this spacious beauty and you'll be greeted with a beautiful courtyard overlooking the greenbelt. Great for BBQ's. Enter the home onto a warm brown wood laminate floor with a double French door leading to your own private courtyard from the dining area. The family room features a gas fireplace and media niche that is visible from the kitchen. The kitchen counters are covered with manufactured smooth granite with light brown maple cabinets. Upstairs there is a laundry room and 3 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a balcony overlooking the greenbelts and neighborhood that is a great place to enjoy your morning coffee. You'll love living here!