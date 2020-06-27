16 Palladium Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

Situated in the heart of Ladera Ranch, this bright and airy end unit townhome has the sought-after two car garage AND is directly across from the community park, pool and playground! Upon entering the unit, notice the tasteful neutral décor and upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans throughout. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1676 sq ft, this home gives any family plenty of space to spread out. Still need more room? Wind your way up the spiral staircase to the 3rd level loft and soak in the canyon views. This rare space can be used as an office, man cave or even yoga studio. Ladera Ranch offers award winning schools, sports facilities, parks, pools, a water park, skate park and dog park.