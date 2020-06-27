All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

16 Palladium Lane

16 Palladium Lane
Location

16 Palladium Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Situated in the heart of Ladera Ranch, this bright and airy end unit townhome has the sought-after two car garage AND is directly across from the community park, pool and playground! Upon entering the unit, notice the tasteful neutral décor and upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans throughout. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1676 sq ft, this home gives any family plenty of space to spread out. Still need more room? Wind your way up the spiral staircase to the 3rd level loft and soak in the canyon views. This rare space can be used as an office, man cave or even yoga studio. Ladera Ranch offers award winning schools, sports facilities, parks, pools, a water park, skate park and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Palladium Lane have any available units?
16 Palladium Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 16 Palladium Lane have?
Some of 16 Palladium Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Palladium Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16 Palladium Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Palladium Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Palladium Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16 Palladium Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16 Palladium Lane offers parking.
Does 16 Palladium Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Palladium Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Palladium Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16 Palladium Lane has a pool.
Does 16 Palladium Lane have accessible units?
No, 16 Palladium Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Palladium Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Palladium Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Palladium Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Palladium Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
