159 Jaripol Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning, Recently-Built 2-Bed Condo for Lease - This stunning 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo truly has it all! Recently built in 2017, you'll love the finishes in this home. High ceilings throughout and an open layout make this 1300 square foot property feel very spacious. Not to mention, the large windows and sliding glass doors let in plenty of natural light. A bedroom on the entry-level is a nice bonus with a second bedroom located upstairs. The kitchen is a cook's dream with a grand island facing the dining area which opens to the patio, tons of counter space, and stainless steel appliances (including fridge)! The gorgeous bathrooms feature walk-in showers and dual sinks in the master bath. No more walking to the garage to do your laundry! In-unit laundry hook-ups are the ultimate convenience and allow you to save your garage for storing your cars, toys, or other personal belongings. Make the most of the spacious 2-car garage with a large alcove of extra storage space and epoxied floors! Enjoy an endless supply of hot water with an energy efficient tankless water heater. Located in the highly-desirable Sage at Esencia, you can enjoy recreational, resort-style living with the many amenities offered, including the Hilltop Clubhouse, pools, jacuzzis, fitness center, parks, sports facilities, and free shuttle services. You don't want to miss this one!

*Pets are negotiable with additional pet deposit and/or pet rent.



(RLNE5613648)