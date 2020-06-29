All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 159 Jaripol Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
159 Jaripol Circle
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

159 Jaripol Circle

159 Jaripol Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

159 Jaripol Cir, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning, Recently-Built 2-Bed Condo for Lease - This stunning 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo truly has it all! Recently built in 2017, you'll love the finishes in this home. High ceilings throughout and an open layout make this 1300 square foot property feel very spacious. Not to mention, the large windows and sliding glass doors let in plenty of natural light. A bedroom on the entry-level is a nice bonus with a second bedroom located upstairs. The kitchen is a cook's dream with a grand island facing the dining area which opens to the patio, tons of counter space, and stainless steel appliances (including fridge)! The gorgeous bathrooms feature walk-in showers and dual sinks in the master bath. No more walking to the garage to do your laundry! In-unit laundry hook-ups are the ultimate convenience and allow you to save your garage for storing your cars, toys, or other personal belongings. Make the most of the spacious 2-car garage with a large alcove of extra storage space and epoxied floors! Enjoy an endless supply of hot water with an energy efficient tankless water heater. Located in the highly-desirable Sage at Esencia, you can enjoy recreational, resort-style living with the many amenities offered, including the Hilltop Clubhouse, pools, jacuzzis, fitness center, parks, sports facilities, and free shuttle services. You don't want to miss this one!
*Pets are negotiable with additional pet deposit and/or pet rent.

(RLNE5613648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Jaripol Circle have any available units?
159 Jaripol Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 159 Jaripol Circle have?
Some of 159 Jaripol Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Jaripol Circle currently offering any rent specials?
159 Jaripol Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Jaripol Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Jaripol Circle is pet friendly.
Does 159 Jaripol Circle offer parking?
Yes, 159 Jaripol Circle offers parking.
Does 159 Jaripol Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Jaripol Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Jaripol Circle have a pool?
Yes, 159 Jaripol Circle has a pool.
Does 159 Jaripol Circle have accessible units?
No, 159 Jaripol Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Jaripol Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Jaripol Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Jaripol Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Jaripol Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego