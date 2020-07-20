155 Sklar Street

Amenities

Don't miss out on the chance to live in this beautifully upgraded house in the highly sought out Greenbriar community of Ladera Ranch. This bright end unit, 3 bed 2.5 bath, townhouse features a large front patio, making a pleasant entrance into the house. It was recently upgraded with light gray paint, new stainless LG appliances, water heater, recessed LED lighting, and light fixtures. New window blinds will be installed as well. Upstairs, you will find the spacious master suite, complete with a walk in closet and a private balcony. The laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor. A two car attached garage and nearby guest parking spaces are available for parking. Enjoy the resort like amenities of Ladera Ranch, including basic internet service, pools, spas, barbecue grills, tennis courts, a splash park, skate park, community garden, clubhouse, hiking, biking trails and more.