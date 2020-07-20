All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Location

155 Sklar St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Don't miss out on the chance to live in this beautifully upgraded house in the highly sought out Greenbriar community of Ladera Ranch. This bright end unit, 3 bed 2.5 bath, townhouse features a large front patio, making a pleasant entrance into the house. It was recently upgraded with light gray paint, new stainless LG appliances, water heater, recessed LED lighting, and light fixtures. New window blinds will be installed as well. Upstairs, you will find the spacious master suite, complete with a walk in closet and a private balcony. The laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor. A two car attached garage and nearby guest parking spaces are available for parking. Enjoy the resort like amenities of Ladera Ranch, including basic internet service, pools, spas, barbecue grills, tennis courts, a splash park, skate park, community garden, clubhouse, hiking, biking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Sklar Street have any available units?
155 Sklar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 155 Sklar Street have?
Some of 155 Sklar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Sklar Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 Sklar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Sklar Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 Sklar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 155 Sklar Street offer parking?
Yes, 155 Sklar Street offers parking.
Does 155 Sklar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Sklar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Sklar Street have a pool?
Yes, 155 Sklar Street has a pool.
Does 155 Sklar Street have accessible units?
No, 155 Sklar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Sklar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Sklar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Sklar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Sklar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
