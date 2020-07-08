All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Ladera Ranch, CA
155 Alienta Lane
Last updated October 31 2019

155 Alienta Lane

155 Alienta Ln · No Longer Available
Ladera Ranch
Location

155 Alienta Ln, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Premium corner location an absolutely beautiful, newly built home in the heart of Rancho Mission Viejo community!! Brand new home with an open floor plan, beautiful modern color palette and high quality finishes. Conveniently located near a playground, at the end of private a cul-de-sac street. The interior features recessed lighting, Quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, and laminate wood flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms. The floor plan includes three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, with approx 1,461 sq ft of quality living space. New window coverings being installed on 09/19. Enjoy the premium amenities of Escenia that includes pool, gym, parks, playground, sport parks, walking trails and much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Alienta Lane have any available units?
155 Alienta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 155 Alienta Lane have?
Some of 155 Alienta Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Alienta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
155 Alienta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Alienta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 155 Alienta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 155 Alienta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 155 Alienta Lane offers parking.
Does 155 Alienta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Alienta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Alienta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 155 Alienta Lane has a pool.
Does 155 Alienta Lane have accessible units?
No, 155 Alienta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Alienta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Alienta Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Alienta Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Alienta Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

