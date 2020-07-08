155 Alienta Lane

Amenities

Premium corner location an absolutely beautiful, newly built home in the heart of Rancho Mission Viejo community!! Brand new home with an open floor plan, beautiful modern color palette and high quality finishes. Conveniently located near a playground, at the end of private a cul-de-sac street. The interior features recessed lighting, Quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, and laminate wood flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms. The floor plan includes three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, with approx 1,461 sq ft of quality living space. New window coverings being installed on 09/19. Enjoy the premium amenities of Escenia that includes pool, gym, parks, playground, sport parks, walking trails and much more!!