All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 15 Triad Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
15 Triad Lane
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 AM

15 Triad Lane

15 Triad Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

15 Triad Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IMMEDIATELY!
SUPER UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE RIGHT ON THE PASEO IN LADERA RANCH!

Former model home for Valmont neighborhood, with the only private culdesac in the community. Directly attached to The Paseo.

Oversized master bedroom plus den/office directly outside of master.
Walk in closet.
Full bath upstairs and powder room on main level.

Fully upgraded with 6 inch baseboards, crown moulding, and encased windows.
Custom two-tone Pottery Barn paint throughout, as well as easy care wood laminate flooring, with bullnose finish on all stairs.

Single car garage with two large storage units, plus HUGE “crawl space” storage under main floor.

Lovely deck with space for chairs, looking on to the Paseo; bedroom has the most amazing Ladera hillside views. It’s like being in your own private treehouse!

Private, quiet, and with the best “tree top” views in Ladera.
Available fully furnished, as needed.

This is truly resort style living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Triad Lane have any available units?
15 Triad Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 15 Triad Lane have?
Some of 15 Triad Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Triad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15 Triad Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Triad Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15 Triad Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 15 Triad Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15 Triad Lane offers parking.
Does 15 Triad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Triad Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Triad Lane have a pool?
No, 15 Triad Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15 Triad Lane have accessible units?
No, 15 Triad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Triad Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Triad Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Triad Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Triad Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLadera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego