14 Mocha Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

This charming home is located on a corner lot w/ a large wrap around porch. Home is uniquely situated on a cul-de-sac street that is single-loaded (no neighbor in front or on one side) and its located directly across the street from the popular Water & Skate Parks. 4 spacious bedrooms + Office +Loft. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a cooking island. The home also has 2 fireplaces, master bedroom w/private balcony, spacious walk-in closets, and dual pane windows. The backyard has several separate spaces for entertaining/seating including a built-in BBQ w/bar seating and a separate covered outdoor living room space. Enjoy the Ladera lifestyle with association amenities such as clubhouses, pools, parks, hiking/biking trails, tennis courts, as well as award-winning schools and year-round community events! Sorry, no pets will be considered!