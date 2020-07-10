All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Ladera Ranch, CA
14 Mocha Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:26 PM

14 Mocha Lane

14 Mocha Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14 Mocha Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This charming home is located on a corner lot w/ a large wrap around porch. Home is uniquely situated on a cul-de-sac street that is single-loaded (no neighbor in front or on one side) and its located directly across the street from the popular Water & Skate Parks. 4 spacious bedrooms + Office +Loft. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a cooking island. The home also has 2 fireplaces, master bedroom w/private balcony, spacious walk-in closets, and dual pane windows. The backyard has several separate spaces for entertaining/seating including a built-in BBQ w/bar seating and a separate covered outdoor living room space. Enjoy the Ladera lifestyle with association amenities such as clubhouses, pools, parks, hiking/biking trails, tennis courts, as well as award-winning schools and year-round community events! Sorry, no pets will be considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Mocha Lane have any available units?
14 Mocha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 14 Mocha Lane have?
Some of 14 Mocha Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Mocha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14 Mocha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Mocha Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14 Mocha Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 14 Mocha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14 Mocha Lane offers parking.
Does 14 Mocha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Mocha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Mocha Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14 Mocha Lane has a pool.
Does 14 Mocha Lane have accessible units?
No, 14 Mocha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Mocha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Mocha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Mocha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Mocha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

