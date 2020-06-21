All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:40 AM

12 Vasto Street

12 Vasto St · (949) 464-7653
Location

12 Vasto St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2723 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
This modern farmhouse design includes contemporary finishes and features including quartz kitchen, laundry and bath counter tops. New construction with green features including energy saving insulation, LED lighting, dual pane windows, efficient HVAC and tankless water heater. Open-plan single family detached home with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, laundry room, attached 2 car garage and the perfect size private yet open backyard. Light and bright kitchen with stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets, built in microwave/ wall oven, designer lighting and center island with seating for four. Kitchen expands into the dining and living rooms creating a bright and open great room. Luxurious master bath suite with generous walk-in master closet, dual sink vanity, full glass enclosed shower and separate tub. 12 Vasto is perfectly situated to take full advantage of sprawling hill and mountain views. The third floor includes a loft with a wet bar and folding doors that open to the rooftop deck with panoramic views of Saddleback mountain and RMV. Located in the Canopy Lane tract of the Hilltop community, this home enjoys access to the extensive amenities available in Esencia and Rancho Mission Viejo. Walk to Esencia Green park with swings and covered play for the kids. Enjoy multiple clubhouses with a variety of fun amenities including fitness center, event bar, covered BBQ, resort pools, wading pool for kids, spas, arcade and table games, shade covered playgrounds & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Vasto Street have any available units?
12 Vasto Street has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Vasto Street have?
Some of 12 Vasto Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Vasto Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Vasto Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Vasto Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Vasto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 12 Vasto Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Vasto Street does offer parking.
Does 12 Vasto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Vasto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Vasto Street have a pool?
Yes, 12 Vasto Street has a pool.
Does 12 Vasto Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Vasto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Vasto Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Vasto Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Vasto Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Vasto Street has units with air conditioning.
