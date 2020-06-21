12 Vasto Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony new construction garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage new construction

This modern farmhouse design includes contemporary finishes and features including quartz kitchen, laundry and bath counter tops. New construction with green features including energy saving insulation, LED lighting, dual pane windows, efficient HVAC and tankless water heater. Open-plan single family detached home with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, laundry room, attached 2 car garage and the perfect size private yet open backyard. Light and bright kitchen with stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets, built in microwave/ wall oven, designer lighting and center island with seating for four. Kitchen expands into the dining and living rooms creating a bright and open great room. Luxurious master bath suite with generous walk-in master closet, dual sink vanity, full glass enclosed shower and separate tub. 12 Vasto is perfectly situated to take full advantage of sprawling hill and mountain views. The third floor includes a loft with a wet bar and folding doors that open to the rooftop deck with panoramic views of Saddleback mountain and RMV. Located in the Canopy Lane tract of the Hilltop community, this home enjoys access to the extensive amenities available in Esencia and Rancho Mission Viejo. Walk to Esencia Green park with swings and covered play for the kids. Enjoy multiple clubhouses with a variety of fun amenities including fitness center, event bar, covered BBQ, resort pools, wading pool for kids, spas, arcade and table games, shade covered playgrounds & more.