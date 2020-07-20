12 Farra Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big Price Reduction!! Stunning Rancho Mission Viejo home built in 2014! Located in a highly sought-after community with brand new, award-winning schools, this home has it all!



Inside you will find a highly upgraded and open-concept floor plan featuring European White Washed Oak Floors throughout, and carpeted stairs, high-end quality paint, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, luxury stainless steel appliances, including full size washer and full size steam dryer, side by side refrigerator, recessed lighting throughout, energy efficient windows, soaring ceilings, a covered deck and a covered balcony with gorgeous unobstructed views of Rancho Mission Viejo, custom Dakota exterior stone work, a large backyard, beautiful curb appeal and so much more. Gardener included.



With H.O.A. community amenities such as multiple pools, spas, an arcade, bar, farm and more, this home gives you everything you want and desire.



*Pets submit

*Pet rent and deposit required

*Gardner included

*Just a few of the HOA Amenities offered: Resort style Pool, Fitness center/Gym, Classic Arcade, Event Bar with lounge seating, Reservable areas, Ping pong and bocce ball spaces, Bbq Areas , Sport park (coming soon), Esencia Farm, and much more