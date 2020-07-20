All apartments in Ladera Ranch
12 Farra Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

12 Farra Street

12 Farra St · No Longer Available
Location

12 Farra St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big Price Reduction!! Stunning Rancho Mission Viejo home built in 2014! Located in a highly sought-after community with brand new, award-winning schools, this home has it all!

Inside you will find a highly upgraded and open-concept floor plan featuring European White Washed Oak Floors throughout, and carpeted stairs, high-end quality paint, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, luxury stainless steel appliances, including full size washer and full size steam dryer, side by side refrigerator, recessed lighting throughout, energy efficient windows, soaring ceilings, a covered deck and a covered balcony with gorgeous unobstructed views of Rancho Mission Viejo, custom Dakota exterior stone work, a large backyard, beautiful curb appeal and so much more. Gardener included.

With H.O.A. community amenities such as multiple pools, spas, an arcade, bar, farm and more, this home gives you everything you want and desire.

*Pets submit
*Pet rent and deposit required
*Gardner included
*Just a few of the HOA Amenities offered: Resort style Pool, Fitness center/Gym, Classic Arcade, Event Bar with lounge seating, Reservable areas, Ping pong and bocce ball spaces, Bbq Areas , Sport park (coming soon), Esencia Farm, and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Farra Street have any available units?
12 Farra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 12 Farra Street have?
Some of 12 Farra Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Farra Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Farra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Farra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Farra Street is pet friendly.
Does 12 Farra Street offer parking?
No, 12 Farra Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 Farra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Farra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Farra Street have a pool?
Yes, 12 Farra Street has a pool.
Does 12 Farra Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Farra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Farra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Farra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Farra Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Farra Street does not have units with air conditioning.
