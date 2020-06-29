All apartments in Ladera Ranch
11 Skywood Street
11 Skywood Street

11 Skywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 Skywood Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 11 Skywood, where you want to call it home. This charming detached house sits in a prime cul-de-sac location. Open concrete ground leads to motor court and 2 car garage. When you open the door, high ceilings welcome you as you walk thru to the light and airy great room, breakfast nook and kitchen. This carefully maintained home offers a lot of charming features on the first floor, including engineered wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, crown molding, plantation shutters, tiled showers, and a guest room with full bathroom on the main floor. Private and quiet backyard covered by trellis provides a peaceful moment after your busy day. The second bedroom upstairs includes an ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. Next to the second bedroom, you will find a separate laundry room with extra counter space and a den for a baby’s crib or your own office. The bright Master Bedroom Suite sits at the end of the hallway, featured with build-in speaker, wood floors, custom build-in closets, and an inviting bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub.
Very convenient location, within minutes there are shopping centers, community pool and club house, sports parks, award winning schools and much more to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

