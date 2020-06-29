11 Skywood Street

Amenities

Welcome to 11 Skywood, where you want to call it home. This charming detached house sits in a prime cul-de-sac location. Open concrete ground leads to motor court and 2 car garage. When you open the door, high ceilings welcome you as you walk thru to the light and airy great room, breakfast nook and kitchen. This carefully maintained home offers a lot of charming features on the first floor, including engineered wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, crown molding, plantation shutters, tiled showers, and a guest room with full bathroom on the main floor. Private and quiet backyard covered by trellis provides a peaceful moment after your busy day. The second bedroom upstairs includes an ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. Next to the second bedroom, you will find a separate laundry room with extra counter space and a den for a baby’s crib or your own office. The bright Master Bedroom Suite sits at the end of the hallway, featured with build-in speaker, wood floors, custom build-in closets, and an inviting bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub.

Very convenient location, within minutes there are shopping centers, community pool and club house, sports parks, award winning schools and much more to offer.