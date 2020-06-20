107 Strawflower Street

Amenities

Live the Ladera Life with award wining schools, multiple pools and parks, even a water park and skate park! 3 bed, 3 bath approx. 1,600 sq ft END UNIT condo with good size front yard and oversize 2 car garage. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances, new paint inside and out, crown molding throughout, large master bedroom with walk in closet and oversize second bedroom with double closets - plenty of storage. Upstairs laundry room. Gardener included in rental price.Cox business class high speed internet included in the rental price.Integrated speakers with volume control in master bedroom and oversize second bedroom and lastly Custom bar area with wine fridge. Want last long, don't miss the opportunity. Please send text message or email to Listing agent for more update.