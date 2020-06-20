All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

107 Strawflower Street

107 Strawflower Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 Strawflower Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Live the Ladera Life with award wining schools, multiple pools and parks, even a water park and skate park! 3 bed, 3 bath approx. 1,600 sq ft END UNIT condo with good size front yard and oversize 2 car garage. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances, new paint inside and out, crown molding throughout, large master bedroom with walk in closet and oversize second bedroom with double closets - plenty of storage. Upstairs laundry room. Gardener included in rental price.Cox business class high speed internet included in the rental price.Integrated speakers with volume control in master bedroom and oversize second bedroom and lastly Custom bar area with wine fridge. Want last long, don't miss the opportunity. Please send text message or email to Listing agent for more update.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Strawflower Street have any available units?
107 Strawflower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 107 Strawflower Street have?
Some of 107 Strawflower Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Strawflower Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Strawflower Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Strawflower Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 Strawflower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 107 Strawflower Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 Strawflower Street does offer parking.
Does 107 Strawflower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Strawflower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Strawflower Street have a pool?
Yes, 107 Strawflower Street has a pool.
Does 107 Strawflower Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Strawflower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Strawflower Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Strawflower Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Strawflower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Strawflower Street does not have units with air conditioning.
