Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

10 Ranunculus Street

10 Ranunculus Street · No Longer Available
Location

10 Ranunculus Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Modern Elegance greets you at this POOL & VIEW residence at Sumners Way in Ladera Ranch. Recently Renovated, this 5 Bedroom (builder option is currently a Bonus w/ensuite bath), 4 Bath + Main level Enclosed Office + Main level Bonus Room/Flex Room. Located on a single loaded, cul-de-sac, the grand first impression includes a just painted exterior, new garage door, wraparound porch, porte cochere, extended driveway & 2 car garage. The private backyard includes a Pebble Tech Pool & Jacuzzi to enjoy to Pano Views & sunsets, bar & BBQ, soft-scape w/many mature fruit trees. The Spacious Living area, spanning over 3909 s.f. has over 150K in RECENT UPGRADES. A newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, custom backsplash, new stainless steel appliances & double oven, built in refrigerator, walk in pantry, a great room with surround sound opens to kitchen. Off kitchen is a tech center & dining nook. Formal DR, main level bed/bath. High ceilings, new light stained engineered wood flooring throughout & travertine, upgraded crown & base molding. Oversized Master Suite, jetted tub & remodeled countertops w/dual sinks, supersized walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms one w/ensuite bathroom. Solar panels,new water heater & softener & Tesla charging complete this special home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Ranunculus Street have any available units?
10 Ranunculus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 10 Ranunculus Street have?
Some of 10 Ranunculus Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Ranunculus Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Ranunculus Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Ranunculus Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Ranunculus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 10 Ranunculus Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Ranunculus Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Ranunculus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Ranunculus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Ranunculus Street have a pool?
Yes, 10 Ranunculus Street has a pool.
Does 10 Ranunculus Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Ranunculus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Ranunculus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Ranunculus Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Ranunculus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Ranunculus Street does not have units with air conditioning.
