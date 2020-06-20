10 Ranunculus Street

Amenities

Modern Elegance greets you at this POOL & VIEW residence at Sumners Way in Ladera Ranch. Recently Renovated, this 5 Bedroom (builder option is currently a Bonus w/ensuite bath), 4 Bath + Main level Enclosed Office + Main level Bonus Room/Flex Room. Located on a single loaded, cul-de-sac, the grand first impression includes a just painted exterior, new garage door, wraparound porch, porte cochere, extended driveway & 2 car garage. The private backyard includes a Pebble Tech Pool & Jacuzzi to enjoy to Pano Views & sunsets, bar & BBQ, soft-scape w/many mature fruit trees. The Spacious Living area, spanning over 3909 s.f. has over 150K in RECENT UPGRADES. A newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, custom backsplash, new stainless steel appliances & double oven, built in refrigerator, walk in pantry, a great room with surround sound opens to kitchen. Off kitchen is a tech center & dining nook. Formal DR, main level bed/bath. High ceilings, new light stained engineered wood flooring throughout & travertine, upgraded crown & base molding. Oversized Master Suite, jetted tub & remodeled countertops w/dual sinks, supersized walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms one w/ensuite bathroom. Solar panels,new water heater & softener & Tesla charging complete this special home.