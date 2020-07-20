10 Pickering Circle

Amenities

Exquisite Designer Home in Ladera Ranch - This home is an absolute Jewel in the highly sought after community of Ladera Ranch. Elegantly appointed with stunning details and amenities. Walk through the custom design iron gate which welcomes you to the atrium with calming sound of the fountain. Beautiful hardwood floors upstairs and downstairs. Custom designed over-sized wood staircase with custom accent lighting and remote control shutters at the top of the staircase.



Custom built-in cabinetry throughout the house. Beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counters, glass tile back splash, custom white cabinets with glass doors and lighting, stainless steel appliances.



Crown molding throughout the house. Custom window coverings throughout the house. Custom closets. Enter your luxury master suite!! The walk-in closet with hardwood floor has built-in white cabinets and shelves (for all your shoes!). The walk-in closet has dual custom glass doors. The master bathroom has built-in custom cabinets with Quartz counter top and glass back splash and custom mirrors. Over sized Jacuzzi tub with hand shower. The frameless glass shower has dual rain shower and hand shower.



Recessed lighting throughout the house. The built-in surround sound with 3 independent zones to listen to in the family roomTV and/or to listen to your Spotifi playlist in the backyard.



Built-in white cabinets with counter top in the garage. Beat the heat this summer, with Trane AC and heater.



Make your outdoor an oasis for you and your guests with many outdoor light features, outdoor surround sound, over-sized patio with built-in BBQ and granite counter top and stainless cabinets, over-sized seating wall with lighting, outdoor fire pit, a dozen custom pots with irrigation system and lighting, lots of space and open feel.



Great location within the community! Walk to elementary and middle school.



A Must See property!! ( Lot size 4,356 sq ft House 2,224 sq ft 4 Beds, 2.5 Bathroom Yr Built 2001 )



