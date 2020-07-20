All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

10 Pickering Circle

10 Pickering Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10 Pickering Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Flintridge Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Exquisite Designer Home in Ladera Ranch - This home is an absolute Jewel in the highly sought after community of Ladera Ranch. Elegantly appointed with stunning details and amenities. Walk through the custom design iron gate which welcomes you to the atrium with calming sound of the fountain. Beautiful hardwood floors upstairs and downstairs. Custom designed over-sized wood staircase with custom accent lighting and remote control shutters at the top of the staircase.

Custom built-in cabinetry throughout the house. Beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counters, glass tile back splash, custom white cabinets with glass doors and lighting, stainless steel appliances.

Crown molding throughout the house. Custom window coverings throughout the house. Custom closets. Enter your luxury master suite!! The walk-in closet with hardwood floor has built-in white cabinets and shelves (for all your shoes!). The walk-in closet has dual custom glass doors. The master bathroom has built-in custom cabinets with Quartz counter top and glass back splash and custom mirrors. Over sized Jacuzzi tub with hand shower. The frameless glass shower has dual rain shower and hand shower.

Recessed lighting throughout the house. The built-in surround sound with 3 independent zones to listen to in the family roomTV and/or to listen to your Spotifi playlist in the backyard.

Built-in white cabinets with counter top in the garage. Beat the heat this summer, with Trane AC and heater.

Make your outdoor an oasis for you and your guests with many outdoor light features, outdoor surround sound, over-sized patio with built-in BBQ and granite counter top and stainless cabinets, over-sized seating wall with lighting, outdoor fire pit, a dozen custom pots with irrigation system and lighting, lots of space and open feel.

Great location within the community! Walk to elementary and middle school.

A Must See property!! ( Lot size 4,356 sq ft House 2,224 sq ft 4 Beds, 2.5 Bathroom Yr Built 2001 )

Shown by appointment only
Contact: Alan@Lrsrm.com
DRE#01887945

LRS Realty & Management Inc.
949-502-5583

(RLNE4990145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Pickering Circle have any available units?
10 Pickering Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 10 Pickering Circle have?
Some of 10 Pickering Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Pickering Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10 Pickering Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Pickering Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10 Pickering Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 10 Pickering Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10 Pickering Circle offers parking.
Does 10 Pickering Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Pickering Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Pickering Circle have a pool?
No, 10 Pickering Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10 Pickering Circle have accessible units?
No, 10 Pickering Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Pickering Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Pickering Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Pickering Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Pickering Circle has units with air conditioning.
