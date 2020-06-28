10 Garrison

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse community garden parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Charming end unit townhome is light and bright. Spacious floor plan offers large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gas fireplace in family room. Seperate dining and living room offer plenty of room to entertain. All bedrooms upstairs. Wood floors throughout entire home on both 1st and 2nd floors. Attached two car garage. Recessed lighting. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Convenient location just steps away from shopping center with Starbucks, Albertsons, Restaurants, banking and more. Pool and jacuzzi located in complex. You also have access to 12 other pools, 4 clubhouses, tennis courts, miles of trails, dozens of parks, sand volley ball, water park, skate park, climbing wall, community garden and more. High speed internet is included. Home has been cleaned and freshly painted and is ready for immediate occupancy. Call today for a showing.