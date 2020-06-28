All apartments in Ladera Ranch
10 Garrison

10 Garrison Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10 Garrison Loop, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Charming end unit townhome is light and bright. Spacious floor plan offers large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gas fireplace in family room. Seperate dining and living room offer plenty of room to entertain. All bedrooms upstairs. Wood floors throughout entire home on both 1st and 2nd floors. Attached two car garage. Recessed lighting. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Convenient location just steps away from shopping center with Starbucks, Albertsons, Restaurants, banking and more. Pool and jacuzzi located in complex. You also have access to 12 other pools, 4 clubhouses, tennis courts, miles of trails, dozens of parks, sand volley ball, water park, skate park, climbing wall, community garden and more. High speed internet is included. Home has been cleaned and freshly painted and is ready for immediate occupancy. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Garrison have any available units?
10 Garrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 10 Garrison have?
Some of 10 Garrison's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Garrison currently offering any rent specials?
10 Garrison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Garrison pet-friendly?
No, 10 Garrison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 10 Garrison offer parking?
Yes, 10 Garrison offers parking.
Does 10 Garrison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Garrison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Garrison have a pool?
Yes, 10 Garrison has a pool.
Does 10 Garrison have accessible units?
No, 10 Garrison does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Garrison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Garrison has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Garrison have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Garrison does not have units with air conditioning.
