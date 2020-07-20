Amenities

VIEW! VIEW! BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BRAND NEW ESENCIA HOME IN RANCHO MISSION VIEJO. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus big den, 1976 sqft., over $70k upgrade. Plantation shutters, window treatments throughout the house. Professionally landscaped for entertaining inside and out. Also close to the upcoming Esencia Sports Park.This two-story home offers equal parts open layout and privacy. A den adjacent to the foyer is a convenient home office, media zone or reading room. Past the foyer, family members will gravitate to an open living area encompassing a gourmet kitchen with center island, dining space, and spacious great room. This space opens effortlessly into the covered California room, ideal for indoor/outdoor living. On the opposite side of the downstairs floor, a private bedroom and full bath is a private retreat well-suited to older children or guests. Upstairs, find a second bedroom and the master suite, which provides a spa-inspired bath with dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. Residents also enjoy access to Esencia’s extensive amenities, such as fitness centers, swimming pools and spas, outdoor barbeques and dining areas, large event lawn, miles of trails and more.