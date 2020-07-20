All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:58 PM

1 Ocaso

1 Ocaso St · No Longer Available
Location

1 Ocaso St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
VIEW! VIEW! BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BRAND NEW ESENCIA HOME IN RANCHO MISSION VIEJO. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus big den, 1976 sqft., over $70k upgrade. Plantation shutters, window treatments throughout the house. Professionally landscaped for entertaining inside and out. Also close to the upcoming Esencia Sports Park.This two-story home offers equal parts open layout and privacy. A den adjacent to the foyer is a convenient home office, media zone or reading room. Past the foyer, family members will gravitate to an open living area encompassing a gourmet kitchen with center island, dining space, and spacious great room. This space opens effortlessly into the covered California room, ideal for indoor/outdoor living. On the opposite side of the downstairs floor, a private bedroom and full bath is a private retreat well-suited to older children or guests. Upstairs, find a second bedroom and the master suite, which provides a spa-inspired bath with dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. Residents also enjoy access to Esencia’s extensive amenities, such as fitness centers, swimming pools and spas, outdoor barbeques and dining areas, large event lawn, miles of trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Ocaso have any available units?
1 Ocaso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 1 Ocaso have?
Some of 1 Ocaso's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Ocaso currently offering any rent specials?
1 Ocaso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Ocaso pet-friendly?
No, 1 Ocaso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 1 Ocaso offer parking?
No, 1 Ocaso does not offer parking.
Does 1 Ocaso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Ocaso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Ocaso have a pool?
Yes, 1 Ocaso has a pool.
Does 1 Ocaso have accessible units?
No, 1 Ocaso does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Ocaso have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Ocaso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Ocaso have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Ocaso does not have units with air conditioning.
