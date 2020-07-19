All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

12 Martino

12 Martino · No Longer Available
Location

12 Martino, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private location, immaculate spacious three bedroom home with two car direct access garage. Gorgeous hardwood flooring on the main floor and newer carpet on the second floor. Spacious open kitchen with all white appliances. Open floor plan with a large living room and a cozy fireplace. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet and a huge shower. Includes washer/dryer on the second floor. Dual sinks in the master bath and the secondary bathroom. Association offers pools, spa and water park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Martino have any available units?
12 Martino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 12 Martino have?
Some of 12 Martino's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Martino currently offering any rent specials?
12 Martino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Martino pet-friendly?
No, 12 Martino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 12 Martino offer parking?
Yes, 12 Martino offers parking.
Does 12 Martino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Martino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Martino have a pool?
Yes, 12 Martino has a pool.
Does 12 Martino have accessible units?
No, 12 Martino does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Martino have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Martino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Martino have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Martino does not have units with air conditioning.
