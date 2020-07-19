12 Martino

Amenities

Private location, immaculate spacious three bedroom home with two car direct access garage. Gorgeous hardwood flooring on the main floor and newer carpet on the second floor. Spacious open kitchen with all white appliances. Open floor plan with a large living room and a cozy fireplace. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet and a huge shower. Includes washer/dryer on the second floor. Dual sinks in the master bath and the secondary bathroom. Association offers pools, spa and water park.