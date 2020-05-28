All apartments in La Verne
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes

2132 Blossom Ln · (909) 345-6071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA 91750
West La Verne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
carport
guest parking
online portal
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $700 (1 Bedroom); $800 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: First Full Month Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Living $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 25lb limit- breed restrictions- pit bulls. bull terriers, Dobermans, akitas, American Staffordshire Terriers, Chow Chows, Wolf Hybrids, Rottweiler's, presa canarios, huskies
Parking Details: 1 assigned parking space per unit- guest parking available.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes have any available units?
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes have?
Some of Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
