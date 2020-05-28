Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $700 (1 Bedroom); $800 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: First Full Month Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Living $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 25lb limit- breed restrictions- pit bulls. bull terriers, Dobermans, akitas, American Staffordshire Terriers, Chow Chows, Wolf Hybrids, Rottweiler's, presa canarios, huskies
Parking Details: 1 assigned parking space per unit- guest parking available.