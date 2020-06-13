86 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Verne, CA

Brilliantly located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains and a perfect arms-length distance from LA (about 30 miles), the small community of La Verne is a great option for living. So, stay with us for a few more words on this city and all that it has to offer.

Newcomers should start their tour at the orange groves of the La Verne Mansion and Heritage Park to get a sense of its early days as a citrus empire, as well as the current-day love for outdoors and local heritage. A little more exploring, and you’ll see a city that still respects its fertile grounds, with plenty of big parks, greenbelt hiking, and surrounding forests. You've got some great suburban renting to get into.

The average property rental can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000, however, it's not unheard of to find a nice little apartment below $900. There are cheap apartments, luxury apartments, new condos, and charming cul-de-sac rental homes, all available at affordable rates and chock-full of extra amenities. And, with the surrounding mountains and forests, you’re bound to come across plenty of places that feature amazing views.

Amenities abound in this city. It’s common for most apartments to feature long lists of extra perks, such as a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, spa, gym, picnic areas, business center, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, pool table, and playground. There are also places with 24-hour security and maintenance, which can make your life just a little more worry-free.

To all you pet owners out there, La Verne is a great place to bring along your furry friends. Pet friendly is a common phrase among apartment rentals. And, with all the large, grassy parks and nearby hiking trails, you can always get that hyper little puppy out of the house for a nice, long, energy-draining day in the sun. You will also be happy to know that quite a few apartments for rent around here will NOT charge a monthly pet rent. Hooray!

That's La Verne for you. It's easy-going, affordable living in the beauty of the Pomona Valley... served with a dash of local quirk. Happy hunting!

