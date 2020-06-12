/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
86 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Verne, CA
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
997 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Foothill Corridor
10 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
968 sqft
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of La Verne
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
San Dimas
11 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
954 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3752 Towne Park Circle
3752 Towne Park Circle, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.
1 of 15
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
221 W. Second St. - 221
221 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
221 W Second Street: Single Home on a Lot, 2 Plus Bedrooms,1 Bath, Large front yard... - Single home on a deep lot. The house is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of La Verne
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1085 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glendora
25 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1088 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
31 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
2 Units Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1003 sqft
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Glendora
2 Units Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Similar Pages
La Verne 1 BedroomsLa Verne 2 BedroomsLa Verne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Verne 3 BedroomsLa Verne Accessible ApartmentsLa Verne Apartments with Balcony
La Verne Apartments with GarageLa Verne Apartments with GymLa Verne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Verne Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Verne Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA