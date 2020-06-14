/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
59 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Verne, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Foothill Corridor
9 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
837 sqft
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Foothill Corridor
7 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
747 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
1868 3rd St #3
1868 3rd Street, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Bungalow in the heart of downtown La Verne - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is recently updated throughout. It's the back unit and has it's own parking spot and entrance.
Results within 1 mile of La Verne
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of La Verne
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,576
677 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
725 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
20 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
798 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
35 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
745 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
San Dimas
4 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
4 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
5 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
762 Hawthorne Place
762 East Hawthorne Place, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
POMONA - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath - Freestanding 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit with no shared walls in the City of Pomona close to shopping and transportation. For viewings please call: Joe Corral Cell: 626-702-4288 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5763359)
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
850 S. San Antonio Ave
850 South San Antonio Avenue, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
This house has been recently updated and has granite counters and a new dishwasher and stove. Large living room with wood laminate floors makes the unit look really modern. House located across from Washington Elementary.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3775 Legato Court
3775 Legato Court, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
740 sqft
Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this upgraded end unit condominium in Allegro Villas! This 1bed, 1bath condo also offers a small room that could be used as an office or playroom.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village Residential
1 Unit Available
660 W Bonita Ave 31J
660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
700 sqft
Unit 31J Available 05/01/20 Bonita Terrace Apartments - Property Id: 168184 Gorgeous Remodel! Brand New Kitchen, Black Granite Counter tops, Electric Cook-top & Oven, Refinished Cabinets, Lots of Natural Light, Ceiling-to-Floor Windows + Sky
1 of 6
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue
11003 1/2 Kadota Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
One story 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, all utilities paid, stove top, microwave , one parking space. No pets please. DRE 01038838 Please drive by 1st, before calling.
Results within 10 miles of La Verne
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Similar Pages
La Verne 1 BedroomsLa Verne 2 BedroomsLa Verne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Verne 3 BedroomsLa Verne Accessible ApartmentsLa Verne Apartments with Balcony
La Verne Apartments with GarageLa Verne Apartments with GymLa Verne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Verne Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Verne Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA