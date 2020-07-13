/
87 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in La Verne, CA
7 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
7 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1296 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
3 Units Available
West La Verne
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Lordsburg
2609 2nd St.
2609 2nd Street, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,810
1705 sqft
There is so much to love here. This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an amazing backyard! This house is located in the very desirable city of La Verne.
Results within 1 mile of La Verne
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
5 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
2 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
7 Units Available
San Dimas
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95
301 North San Dimas Canyon Road, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1250 sqft
San Dimas Canyon Apartments - Property Id: 114600 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! ONE MONTH FREE RENT WITH 1 YEAR LEASE SIGNED! SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM APARTMENT WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL HOME San Dimas Canyon Apartments is located just minutes from
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
221 W. Second St. - 221
221 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
221 W Second Street: Single Home on a Lot, 2 Plus Bedrooms,1 Bath, Large front yard... - Single home on a deep lot. The house is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of La Verne
54 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
27 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
41 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
15 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
13 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
5 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
640 sqft
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
2 Units Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
8 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,435
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
937 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
10 Units Available
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
2 Units Available
Oakmont
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
2 Units Available
San Dimas
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
1 Unit Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Glendora
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
