Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

146 Apartments for rent in La Verne, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Verne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1296 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
3 Units Available
West La Verne
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lordsburg
2317 Bonita Avenue
2317 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2018 sqft
This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North La Verne
4917 Eldorado Drive
4917 Eldorado Drive, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2481 sqft
Carefully maintained, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the Foothills.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South La Verne
1723 Lordsburg Court
1723 Lordsburg Court, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2262 sqft
Gorgeous model home in the Lordsburg Community. 4 bedroom, 3 bath spacious family home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor with an open family room and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of La Verne
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
San Dimas
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
138 E Via Vaquero
138 East via Vaquero, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1263 sqft
This gorgeous attached townhouse locates in a quiet community with a huge backyard without having to maintain it! Tastefully upgraded home with Custom wood trim in the living/dining room area, plantation shutters in the spacious dining room, cozy

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.

1 of 15

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
221 W. Second St. - 221
221 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
221 W Second Street: Single Home on a Lot, 2 Plus Bedrooms,1 Bath, Large front yard... - Single home on a deep lot. The house is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of La Verne
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
54 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
13 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 07:59am
5 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
640 sqft
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,435
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
937 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
City Guide for La Verne, CA

Brilliantly located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains and a perfect arms-length distance from LA (about 30 miles), the small community of La Verne is a great option for living. So, stay with us for a few more words on this city and all that it has to offer.

Newcomers should start their tour at the orange groves of the La Verne Mansion and Heritage Park to get a sense of its early days as a citrus empire, as well as the current-day love for outdoors and local heritage. A little more exploring, and you’ll see a city that still respects its fertile grounds, with plenty of big parks, greenbelt hiking, and surrounding forests. You've got some great suburban renting to get into.

The average property rental can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000, however, it's not unheard of to find a nice little apartment below $900. There are cheap apartments, luxury apartments, new condos, and charming cul-de-sac rental homes, all available at affordable rates and chock-full of extra amenities. And, with the surrounding mountains and forests, you’re bound to come across plenty of places that feature amazing views.

Amenities abound in this city. It’s common for most apartments to feature long lists of extra perks, such as a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, spa, gym, picnic areas, business center, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, pool table, and playground. There are also places with 24-hour security and maintenance, which can make your life just a little more worry-free.

To all you pet owners out there, La Verne is a great place to bring along your furry friends. Pet friendly is a common phrase among apartment rentals. And, with all the large, grassy parks and nearby hiking trails, you can always get that hyper little puppy out of the house for a nice, long, energy-draining day in the sun. You will also be happy to know that quite a few apartments for rent around here will NOT charge a monthly pet rent. Hooray!

That's La Verne for you. It's easy-going, affordable living in the beauty of the Pomona Valley... served with a dash of local quirk. Happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in La Verne, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Verne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

