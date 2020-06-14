64 Apartments for rent in La Verne, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Verne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Foothill Corridor
9 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1296 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
2317 Bonita Avenue
2317 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2018 sqft
This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den.
Results within 1 mile of La Verne
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
San Dimas
6 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
San Dimas
10 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
259 W Willow Street
259 West Willow Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom on a nice size lot. Home features new paint, beautiful hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, updated windows, nice size back yard and a long driveway for plenty of parking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
130 W 3rd Street
130 West 3rd Street, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Beautiful new engineer wood floor throughout the house. Good size living room, dining room/or play room. There is breakfast area in kitchen too. All bedrooms are upstairs. Nice and quiet neighborhood. The unit has lots of natural light come in.
Results within 5 miles of La Verne
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,471
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
San Dimas
4 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
743 Mansfield Dr.
743 Mansfield Drive, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1180 sqft
Wonderful 2bedroom condo!! - STATUS: Ready to show, call The office for appointment! Beautiful condo in North Claremont! Two master suites and 2.5 baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Central Air. Wood flooring and updated paint colors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
10369 VIA PALMA
10369 Via Palma, Montclair, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2350 sqft
Brand new three stories home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 2,313 sq feet. Lot of upgrades thru out the house. Nice hardwood floor in the whole first floor and master bedroom. cherry wood cabinet and marble counter top in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1009 Ashport St.
1009 Ashport Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739 Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
850 S. San Antonio Ave
850 South San Antonio Avenue, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
This house has been recently updated and has granite counters and a new dishwasher and stove. Large living room with wood laminate floors makes the unit look really modern. House located across from Washington Elementary.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
24139 Sylvan Glen Rd Unit G
24139 Sylvan Glen Road, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1168 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Diamond Bar is located near freeway, shopping centers, schools. It has a attached garage, washer and dryer hook-ups, small patio, wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, fireplace.
City Guide for La Verne, CA

Brilliantly located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains and a perfect arms-length distance from LA (about 30 miles), the small community of La Verne is a great option for living. So, stay with us for a few more words on this city and all that it has to offer.

Newcomers should start their tour at the orange groves of the La Verne Mansion and Heritage Park to get a sense of its early days as a citrus empire, as well as the current-day love for outdoors and local heritage. A little more exploring, and you’ll see a city that still respects its fertile grounds, with plenty of big parks, greenbelt hiking, and surrounding forests. You've got some great suburban renting to get into.

The average property rental can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000, however, it's not unheard of to find a nice little apartment below $900. There are cheap apartments, luxury apartments, new condos, and charming cul-de-sac rental homes, all available at affordable rates and chock-full of extra amenities. And, with the surrounding mountains and forests, you’re bound to come across plenty of places that feature amazing views.

Amenities abound in this city. It’s common for most apartments to feature long lists of extra perks, such as a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, spa, gym, picnic areas, business center, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, pool table, and playground. There are also places with 24-hour security and maintenance, which can make your life just a little more worry-free.

To all you pet owners out there, La Verne is a great place to bring along your furry friends. Pet friendly is a common phrase among apartment rentals. And, with all the large, grassy parks and nearby hiking trails, you can always get that hyper little puppy out of the house for a nice, long, energy-draining day in the sun. You will also be happy to know that quite a few apartments for rent around here will NOT charge a monthly pet rent. Hooray!

That's La Verne for you. It's easy-going, affordable living in the beauty of the Pomona Valley... served with a dash of local quirk. Happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in La Verne, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Verne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

