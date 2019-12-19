All apartments in La Mirada
La Mirada, CA
16335 ALPINE Place
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

16335 ALPINE Place

16335 Alpine Place · No Longer Available
Location

16335 Alpine Place, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Dazzling display of Exquisite Design! A masterfully executed free-flowing floor plan crowned by a dramatic soaring ceiling embraces a wide expanse of outdoor space beyond, making this home the perfect venue for basking in the serenity of a peaceful environment. Sumptuous upgrades & lavish design detailing work in tandem to exude the very essence of luxury living. 1 spacious BR downstairs. Multi-purpose loft. Upgrades: Soaring vaulted ceiling. Resplendent engineered wood floors w/ upgraded baseboards. Custom interior paint. Elegant wood plantation shutters. Sophisticated LED recessed lights. Kitchen features quartz countertop, glass tile backsplash, shaker cabinets, stained glass pantry door & new faucet fixtures. Stainless steel Bosch appliances: gas cooktop, dishwasher, oven & microwave. Stainless steel hood. Newer kitchen window & french door. Master bath features porcelain tile floor, oak cabinets, quartz countertop, glass tile backsplash, twin china basins, full-width mirror, tub w/ marble tile surrounds, & separate shower stall w/ frameless glass enclosure, marble tile surrounds & decorative glass tile border. Jack & Jill bath features upgraded mirrors, newer light fixtures, quartz countertop, porcelain tile floor, oak cabinets, twin china basins, soaking tub w/ glass enclosure & marble tile surrounds. Bath downstairs features porcelain tile floor, quartz countertop, glass tile backsplash, oak cabinets, shower stall w/ marble tile surrounds & frameless glass enclosure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16335 ALPINE Place have any available units?
16335 ALPINE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16335 ALPINE Place have?
Some of 16335 ALPINE Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16335 ALPINE Place currently offering any rent specials?
16335 ALPINE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16335 ALPINE Place pet-friendly?
No, 16335 ALPINE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16335 ALPINE Place offer parking?
No, 16335 ALPINE Place does not offer parking.
Does 16335 ALPINE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16335 ALPINE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16335 ALPINE Place have a pool?
No, 16335 ALPINE Place does not have a pool.
Does 16335 ALPINE Place have accessible units?
No, 16335 ALPINE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16335 ALPINE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16335 ALPINE Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 16335 ALPINE Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16335 ALPINE Place does not have units with air conditioning.
