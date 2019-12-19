16335 ALPINE Place

Amenities

Dazzling display of Exquisite Design! A masterfully executed free-flowing floor plan crowned by a dramatic soaring ceiling embraces a wide expanse of outdoor space beyond, making this home the perfect venue for basking in the serenity of a peaceful environment. Sumptuous upgrades & lavish design detailing work in tandem to exude the very essence of luxury living. 1 spacious BR downstairs. Multi-purpose loft. Upgrades: Soaring vaulted ceiling. Resplendent engineered wood floors w/ upgraded baseboards. Custom interior paint. Elegant wood plantation shutters. Sophisticated LED recessed lights. Kitchen features quartz countertop, glass tile backsplash, shaker cabinets, stained glass pantry door & new faucet fixtures. Stainless steel Bosch appliances: gas cooktop, dishwasher, oven & microwave. Stainless steel hood. Newer kitchen window & french door. Master bath features porcelain tile floor, oak cabinets, quartz countertop, glass tile backsplash, twin china basins, full-width mirror, tub w/ marble tile surrounds, & separate shower stall w/ frameless glass enclosure, marble tile surrounds & decorative glass tile border. Jack & Jill bath features upgraded mirrors, newer light fixtures, quartz countertop, porcelain tile floor, oak cabinets, twin china basins, soaking tub w/ glass enclosure & marble tile surrounds. Bath downstairs features porcelain tile floor, quartz countertop, glass tile backsplash, oak cabinets, shower stall w/ marble tile surrounds & frameless glass enclosure.