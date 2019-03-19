All apartments in La Mirada
Location

15412 La Mirada Boulevard, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Nice studio with a partition wall to make bedroom. This unit is ground level with nice view of the pool. Close to Biola University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15412 La Mirada Boulevard have any available units?
15412 La Mirada Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 15412 La Mirada Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15412 La Mirada Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15412 La Mirada Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15412 La Mirada Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15412 La Mirada Boulevard offer parking?
No, 15412 La Mirada Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 15412 La Mirada Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15412 La Mirada Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15412 La Mirada Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 15412 La Mirada Boulevard has a pool.
Does 15412 La Mirada Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15412 La Mirada Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15412 La Mirada Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 15412 La Mirada Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15412 La Mirada Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 15412 La Mirada Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
