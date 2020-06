Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace range

Totally refurbished 5 bedroom, 2 bath home, close to shopping & restaurants. This home has new wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans, new windows, new furnace & central air. The kitchen area features a new gas stove, quartz countertops and french doors that lead to the back yard. Home has fresh paint throughout and some vaulted ceilings. There is a fireplace in the living room. SORRY NO PETS.