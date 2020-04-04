Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM
14745 Grayville Dr
14745 Grayville Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
14745 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/25/20 I dont think i have much to say, just come and see - Property Id: 248664
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248664
Property Id 248664
(RLNE5658618)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14745 Grayville Dr have any available units?
14745 Grayville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Mirada, CA
.
What amenities does 14745 Grayville Dr have?
Some of 14745 Grayville Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14745 Grayville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14745 Grayville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14745 Grayville Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14745 Grayville Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14745 Grayville Dr offer parking?
No, 14745 Grayville Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14745 Grayville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14745 Grayville Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14745 Grayville Dr have a pool?
No, 14745 Grayville Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14745 Grayville Dr have accessible units?
No, 14745 Grayville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14745 Grayville Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14745 Grayville Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14745 Grayville Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14745 Grayville Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
